INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new executive on board, their "Chief Cheer Officer" Mac!

Mac, a certified therapy dog, is helping keep families close, one snuggle at a time. Michelle Study-Campbell, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, brought Mac on our morning show to tell us more about how he's going to comfort families of sick children.