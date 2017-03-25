× Minister in Columbus accused of staging home burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A minister in Columbus is being accused of staging a burglary at his home back in December.

Justin White, 38, was arrested on felony charges of insurance fraud and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Friday night.

He was outspoken after a Dec. 18 robbery at his house and gained sympathy in the community. Two members of Columbus Police Department used their own money to reportedly replace white’s TV.

White is being accused of setting up the burglary with a juvenile through Facebook messenger. He knew the juvenile reportedly from buying heroin and pain pills from him.

The minister allegedly left his house open and had a list of items for the minor to take.

White has been a minister at First Christian Church since May 2011.

