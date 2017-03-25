× New Castle woman dead after Friday night car accident

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A New Castle woman is dead after a car accident in Shelby County Friday night.

According to police, at around 7:20 p.m., authorities responded to the area of CR 325 E. and SR 44 on a report of a car crash.

Heather Poe, 26, of New Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an investigation, a 2002 green Ford Escape driven by Poe, veered across the center line in an effort to avoid backing into the car in front of her.

Police say that witnesses told them that a pair of motorcycles might of been a main cause of the crash. Both motorcycles were driven by male drivers with a female riding on the back.

Investigators are working to identify all occupants of the two motorcycles that may have been involved as well as numerous other potential witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information related to this crash is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661.