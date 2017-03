Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- He's living the dream, traveling to as many NCAA championships as possible - this weekend Pizza Hut All-American Jason Zone Fisher is here in Indy for the NCAA fencing championships.

Jason and fencing coach Drew Tharp stopped by the FOX59 studios to tell us about this weekend's events, and what it's like for Jason to tour the country cheering on college athletes.

For up-to-date information on the fencing championships or to find out how to attend, click here.