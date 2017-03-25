Indiana hires Dayton’s Archie Miller as head basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is hiring Dayton Coach Archie Miller.

After multiple reports from sports writers, Indiana made it official with this tweet at 12:43 p.m.

Miller complied a 139–63 record in six seasons at Dayton. He was an assistant at Arizona State, Ohio State and Arizona prior to becoming a head coach.

The 38-year-old Miller will be introduced on Monday afternoon at Assembly Hall at a time to be set this weekend.

“I am honored to be the head coach at Indiana University,” said Miller. “IU is one of the greatest basketball programs and academic institutions

in the country and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Flyers under Miller are known for their hard-nosed defensive play, ranking among the nation’s best in defensive efficiency each of the last

three seasons.

Offensively, Miller’s teams employ an attacking style that resulted in the Flyers averaging 75.9 points per game last season.

A standout point guard in college, Miller played at North Carolina State under Herb Sendek where he earned where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2002.