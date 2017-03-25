× Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Much of the day has been spent dry but showers and thunderstorms are continuing to develop this afternoon and will increase in coverage this evening and overnight. The heaviest storms will produce locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Storm movement is north, northeast.

Tonight expected some thunderstorms with some fog and humid conditions. Lows will only be in the upper 50s after highs today once again climbed to the mid-70s! Winds will be light out of the southeast overnight.

Sunday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms so it’s a good idea to have your umbrellas in the morning and keep them with you through the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s as a pacific cold front moves through. Winds will be breezy outside of any t-storms. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch are possible through Sunday afternoon.

Monday will also bring additional t-storms to the area, especially in the evening as another low pressure system moves through. Some of the storms may be severe near and south of Indy with damaging wind gusts and hail. We’ll keep you updated if this changes. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.

The spring pattern will continue with more storm chances Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday. Highs will dip to near 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday of next week. –Danielle Dozier

