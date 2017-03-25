× Soggy at times this weekend with mild temperatures

Happy Saturday everyone! It feels great when you step out the door this morning! Temperatures are near 60º right now and they will climb into the 70s this afternoon!

A low pressure system sitting southwest of the state will push showers and thunderstorms into the area throughout the day. There will be several hours of dry time in between the precipitation, especially through midday.

This afternoon rain will become more widespread with gusty winds in stronger thunderstorms.

The same system will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the state Sunday as well.

Rainfall totals will range from .5″ to 1″ by Sunday evening.

A couple more low pressure systems will move in Monday/Tuesday and again Thursday/Friday keeping rain chances in the forecast through the work week. Temperatures will remain mild and above normal through the next 7 days.