2 injured in overnight shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two people are recovering after an overnight shooting in Richmond.

Richmond Police say officers were called to the shooting in the 1st block of North 8th Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found two victims, Trenton Owens and Elliot Gaston, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Cambridge City Police and Indiana State Police all assisted on scene. The investigation in to this shooting is still ongoing. If you have any information about the case, call Richmond PD.