Ball State University enrollment spikes due to autism degree

MUNCIE, Ind. — Enrollment in Ball State University’s Teachers College has hit a record high due to demand for analysis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.

The Star Press reports the Teachers College expected 150 students at most when it began offering an online-only master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis with an emphasis in autism six years ago.

But program enrollment climbed to nearly 1,560 by fall 2016 and is nearly 1,610 this spring. The college plans to add an undergraduate degree in ABA-autism.

Teachers College dean John Jacobson says there’s a great need for professionals to work with kids and adults in clinics, hospitals and other settings.

Program graduates must complete 1,500 hours of field work in a school, mental health center, hospital or group home before taking the board-certification exam.