Driver injured when his pick-up hydroplaned on wet interstate

Indianapolis–Weather appears to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side Sunday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. on a report of a pick-up truck that left the roadway on I-465 near I-65.

Accident investigators say the silver pick-up truck hydroplaned on the wet pavement and went out of control, crossing all lanes of I-465 before going down an embankment.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two lanes of northbound I-465 were closed for about an hour.