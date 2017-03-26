Driver injured when his pick-up hydroplaned on wet interstate
Indianapolis–Weather appears to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side Sunday afternoon.
The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. on a report of a pick-up truck that left the roadway on I-465 near I-65.
Accident investigators say the silver pick-up truck hydroplaned on the wet pavement and went out of control, crossing all lanes of I-465 before going down an embankment.
The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Two lanes of northbound I-465 were closed for about an hour.