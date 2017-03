Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Traders Point Creamery and Flat12 Bierwerks are combining forces for a very special event.

On Thursday, March 30, you'll be able to attend a Beer & Cheese Pairing Night at Flat12. For $10, you'll be able to sample all kinds of beer and find out which cheese pair with them.

For more info on the event, click here.