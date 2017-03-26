IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to AHCA defeat, Russia investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's congressional delegation is responding to Friday's stunning news that the American Health Care Act did not have enough votes to pass in the House.

The bill's defeat comes on a difficult week for the Trump administration, just days after the FBI director announced there was an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign and any possible connections to Russia.

In the videos below, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) discuss the Russia investigation, and the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still, the focus at the end of the week was squarely placed on the health care bill, as lawmakers began to consider the ramifications.

In a written statement, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) said:

“I’m disappointed in today’s result, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to improve the lives and futures of all Americans. This has been an open and transparent process focused on achieving more affordable healthcare coverage that works better and offers more choices for the American people. Speaker Ryan has offered tremendous leadership. Throughout this difficult process, he has worked hard to listen to and incorporate feedback from our constituents and all of our colleagues. As the Speaker has said, we must now evaluate the path forward.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN), vice chair of the House Budget Committee, also issued a statement:

“Today, the American Health Care Act, which would have finally repealed ObamaCare as we know it was pulled from consideration. I am convinced of the good work that has gone into the bill and the policies that would have repealed ObamaCare. This legislation was not perfect, but given the limitations of the reconciliation process, it was an important step forward in keeping our promise to the American people to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with better, conservative health care reforms. I look forward to casting a vote to repeal Obamacare at every opportunity. I am confident President Trump and Republicans will deliver a plan than can achieve our goals."

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) issued the following statement:

“This is a bad day for the American people. Today’s result means health care costs will continue to rise, coverage will get worse and millions of families will continue to be shackled to Obamacare’s suffocating mandates and taxes. That said, our work continues. I will always fight for the Hoosiers who sent me here and strive to repeal this failed law.”

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), who did not indicate prior to the scheduled vote whether he supported the bill, also issued a statement on Friday:

"Hoosiers sent me to Washington, D.C. because it was readily apparent to them that D.C. is broken. That was proven today when career politicians failed to summon the courage to accomplish the very clear directive of the American people: repeal and replace the disastrous failure that is Obamacare. Now, more than ever, we need accountability and we need representatives thinking of their constituents, not their careers, to advance this nation towards freedom, safety, and prosperity. I remain steadfast and committed to full repeal of Obamacare and to installing term limits on Members of Congress."

Sen. Donnelly also issued a statement on the bill's failure: