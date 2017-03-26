IN Focus: New ad targets Donnelly’s SCOTUS vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is the target of another new political ad from the Conservative Action Network, which is calling on Donnelly to vote for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Donnelly is up for re-election next year, and is part of a group of Senate Democrats facing pressure to break from party leadership and support Gorsuch's confirmation.

In the video above, we talk with Bryan English from the Conservative Action Network about the new ad targeting Donnelly, and our panelists discuss who might run against Donnelly in 2018.