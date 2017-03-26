× Rain clears out Sunday evening but more on the way Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! Today was another mild and humid day with showers and isolated t-storms. Indy has now had 13 days above average since March 1. The city also has picked up 1.48 inches of rain since the rain began Saturday.

Tonight a front will stall nearby and I’m expecting the air to be a bit cooler but still humid Monday morning. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s out the door with areas of fog.

Monday will bring highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across central Indiana as the front stalls north of Indianapolis. Winds will shift southeast at 5 to 10 mph through the day. It will be humid and quiet in the morning but we’ll be watching for storms to develop Monday late day and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe as ingredients favor the threat of damaging winds and/or a brief tornado. The threat will be around as a low pressure moves through the region. Stay alert and a have a way to get warnings.

Tuesday morning will bring some lingering showers but high pressure will build in and we’ll be dry the rest of the day with highs in the low 60s.

Additional rain and t-storm chances will move in Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday as yet another low pressure moves through. The pattern stays relatively active as this series of weather systems move through. Lows will range from the 40s to 50s. Highs will range from the low 60s to low 70s this week. –Danielle Dozier