Trump aide says president to court Democrats; Schumer says "willing"

WASHINGTON (AP) _ White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is making clear that President Donald Trump will be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles. He also is leaving open the possibility that the president could still revisit health care legislation after the failure of the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t.”

On Twitter Sunday, Trump said: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, acknowledged on ABC’s “This Week” that he was doing a lot of “self-critiquing” after the health care defeat. He insisted the GOP overhaul effort was not over and that he regretted not spending more time with moderate Republicans and Democrats “to find some consensus.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says Democrats are willing to work with Republicans on improving the health care system if they agree to stop trying to repeal former President Barack Obama’s law.

Schumer says Democrats and Republicans both have ideas on how to improve “Obamacare.”

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” the New York senator says: “We never said it was perfect. We always said we’d work with them to improve it. We just said repeal was off the table.”

Schumer spoke two days after House Republicans pulled their health care bill at the last minute to avoid a certain defeat. He also warned that Republicans will “lose again” on tax reform if they continue to cater to what he characterized as “hard-right wealthy special interests.”