Wet Sunday with more rain through the work week

Good morning everyone! We are waking up to steady rain throughout the entire state. Keep the umbrellas handy as showers continue through midday and then become scattered after 2pm.

Temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon, topping out in the mid 60s.

We dry out overnight as the system exits the region but another system moves up from the plains returning rain and storms Monday afternoon.

There is a slight risk of severe weather in southern Indiana Monday afternoon/evening. The primary threats are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Rainfall totals will be near an inch by Tuesday morning after both systems exit the region.

High pressure briefly builds in midweek ahead of another low pressure system Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures remain above normal all week.