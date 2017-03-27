5 children mourn deaths of parents after Indiana couple found dead

ELKHART, Ind. — Relatives of a northern Indiana couple found dead over the weekend say they’re in mourning even as they focus on caring for the couple’s five children.

Susana Alvarez, 31, and Alberto Avelino, 38, were found dead Saturday around 2:20 p.m. in a minivan parked near their Elkhart County courthouse.

Autopsies conducted Sunday showed both Alvarez and Avelino died of single gunshot wounds to their heads. Authorities are still investigating whether their deaths were homicides or suicides.

The Elkhart Truth reports the couple’s five children put crosses in the ground during a Sunday vigil and left mementoes of their parents, including Goldfish snack crackers and a doll. The children are currently staying with relatives in Elkhart.

Elkhart County resident Delia Vazquez says a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and take care of the children.