Active pattern keeps us in and out of storm chances this week!

This Monday morning should start out fairly uneventful with dry conditions, patchy fog and relatively mild temperatures for a late March start! Any sunshine today will be enjoyed early in the day, as clouds will be on the increase, along with rain and storms this afternoon.

It appears the greatest chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and on through 11 p.m. Our southern counties could see rain, as early as, 1 p.m. Severe weather threat looks low with the greatest threat for our southern counties. Large hail, lightning, and strong, damaging winds are all in play! The ground is very saturated, too, so areas of standing water could begin to flood again. Here is your breakdown...

Drier weather returns tomorrow and Wednesday, along with slightly cooler temperatures compared the 70s of Saturday! A new round of rain and storms returns on Thursday and into early Friday. More Pacific storms sweeping the country will keep things active but also mild.