Beauty experts warn of dangers associated with charcoal mask trend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a viral trend that's catching on with people looking to get smooth radiant skin. Charcoal masks that get hard then you peel them off, but people are posting their painful experience and skin experts say this is not the way to get a spring glow.

Beauty bloggers and people who just want to see if this really works are sharing their charcoal mask experience online.

The videos are full of screams after letting the mask sit for 30 minutes and then trying to peel it off.

"I knew it was going to take off really fast because people are always looking for a quick fix," Makeup by Sparkle, Medical Esthetician, Nicole Bell said.

Bell says this trend could be trouble.

"It is actually pulling off your protected barrier as well. The reason it hurts so much is because it's also pulling out those hairs. You have vellus hair and some people have thicker hair," Bell said.

Some of the masks are beneficial for exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin and you simply rinse them off. The real danger is the do-it-yourself masks that include charcoal powder mixed with glue or the products you peel off. This could be a disaster in the making. The skin may feel smooth but with a layer of skin gone, you're exposed.

"So when you're tearing that off you're literally setting yourself up for failure as far as breaking out because all the outside elements can get onto your skin and stick," Bell said.

Makeup by Sparkle Spa suggests using a mild exfoliate two to four times a week. And if you want to take your skin care up a notch, try a professional chemical peel. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to research the ingredients in your products.