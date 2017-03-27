Latest information in case of two murdered Delphi teens

Fatal crash closes southbound I-465 ramp at I-70 on city’s east side

Posted 4:10 PM, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:50PM, March 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fatal crash has closed the southbound I-465 ramp at I-70 on the city’s east side.

The crash, near the 42.8 mile marker of I-465, is expected to affect rush hour traffic.

Sgt. Perrine with Indiana State Police says the roadway will be closed until at least 5:30 p.m. as crews clear the scene.

Police say the crash involved a single vehicle. They are unsure if there were any passengers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.