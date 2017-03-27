× Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Several Comcast viewers in Lafayette noticed that FOX59 is no longer available in their area.

The station received several phone calls, emails and social media messages about the change, and we wanted to clear the air. FOX59 is no longer available on cable and satellite providers in the Lafayette area because Lafayette now has its own Fox affiliate, WPBI-TV, FOX16.

The station launched a few months ago, and Lafayette viewers can turn to FOX16 for their Fox programming. Indianapolis-based FOX59 had to come off Lafayette-area cable and satellite systems because we’re no longer permitted to serve the market.

We’re sorry to lose viewers in Tippecanoe and Benton counties, but viewers who miss their news can still watch FOX59 News programming via the FOX59 app or online at fox59.com/live.

Of course, you can always follow us for news updates on Facebook and Twitter.