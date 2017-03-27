× Indiana University introduces Archie Miller as new head basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fans of Indiana basketball got to know their new basketball coach a little better Monday.

Indiana University officially introduced Archie Miller as its new head basketball coach during a Monday afternoon news conference. The university announced Miller’s hiring over the weekend.

IU Athletic Director Fred Glass said Miller was on his short list for the job since the start of the search. Miller was also the only person Glass offered the job to.

“By getting to know Archie, I’m even more confident than ever that he is the right coach, the right basketball coach for us, to lead us to meet our very high expectations here at Indiana University,” said Glass.

Miller comes from the University of Dayton, where he finished with a 139–63 record in six seasons. Before becoming the head coach for the Flyers, he was an assistant at Arizona State, Ohio State and Arizona.

Miller posted a statement on Twitter to Dayton fans saying that the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“We have been embraced and supported by you every day since arriving in Dayton six years ago,” Miller wrote. “We can’t thank the university and our administration enough for helping us change the vision and walking side by side together daily, which resulted in tremendous moments for all of us.”

Miller guided the Flyers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2014. The Flyers won back-to-back Atlantic 10 championships with Miller at the helm.

Miller will take over for ousted coach Tom Crean, who was fired after nine seasons at IU. Miller is already hard at work in his new job. According to our media partners at the IndyStar, he’s reaching out to members of IU’s 2017 recruiting class in a bid to keep players with the program even though Crean recruited them.

He says he wants to take what worked for him at Dayton and create success at IU.

“What we were able to accomplish in Dayton it started with a blueprint- it started at Arizona, probably about eight years ago, and in similar fashion to IU, you know- great fans, great university, I think what we were able to accomplish in Dayton with that blueprint with some tweaks can work here as well.”

He says he identifies with Indiana as a state and believes hard work is the only way to achieve your goals.

“The reason I’m here and I really believe this, is the state of Indiana in many ways is me, it’s how I grew up. I’m from Pennsylvania, right out of Pittsburgh and I’m the son of a coach who sat around all day long with a ball in his hands from about five or six years old, and the only thing that was ever preached to me was, you have to outwork everyone. You have to be the hardest working person or player every day.”

Miller also said he knows he must build trust with the players, their families and of course the fans.

“The expectations are set high, and they are achievable,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that.

“I’ve got to work very hard to earn a lot of trust. The ability to unite a fan base comes down to productivity.”