× Indiana University to introduce Archie Miller as new head basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fans of Indiana basketball will get to know their new basketball coach a little better Monday.

Indiana University will officially introduce Archie Miller as its new head basketball coach during a Monday afternoon news conference. The university announced Miller’s hiring over the weekend.

Miller comes from the University of Dayton, where he finished with a 139–63 record in six seasons. Before becoming the head coach for the Flyers, he was an assistant at Arizona State, Ohio State and Arizona.

Miller posted a statement on Twitter to Dayton fans saying that the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“We have been embraced and supported by you every day since arriving in Dayton six years ago,” Miller wrote. “We can’t thank the university and our administration enough for helping us change the vision and walking side by side together daily, which resulted in tremendous moments for all of us.”

Miller guided the Flyers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2014. The Flyers won back-to-back Atlantic 10 championships with Miller at the helm.

Miller will take over for ousted coach Tom Crean, who was fired after nine seasons at IU. Miller is already hard at work in his new job. According to our media partners at the IndyStar, he’s reaching out to members of IU’s 2017 recruiting class in a bid to keep players with the program even though Crean recruited them.

Fred Glass, the athletic director at IU, will introduce Miller at Assembly Hall during a 3 p.m. news conference. We’ll stream it live on the FOX59 app and FOX59.com.