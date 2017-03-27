× Lengthy bridge work to begin on U.S. 231 in Putnam County in early April

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A lengthy bridge deck overlay project on U.S. 231 just north of the junction of State Road 236 will restrict traffic to one 12’ lane on or after Monday, April 3. INDOT made the announcement Monday with this spring and early summer project.

While the contractor will be overlaying the bridge deck traffic will be controlled at the structure with a traffic signal.

The work is scheduled to continue through the end of July of this year.

This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project is expected to cost about $2.5 million.