Apartment locks pried open during burglaries on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police are investigating a rash of burglaries in which apartment door locks were pried open in order for the suspect to gain entry.

Three of the burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported Friday evening in the Deercross Apartments, off West 38th Street just west of I-465. Three residents returned from work Friday to find the deadbolt lock on their apartment door, bent and pried open with some kind of tool. The suspect or suspects were able to pry open the deadbolt and unlock the door to get inside.

One resident, Katelyn Jones, says she could tell somebody had tampered with her door lock as soon as she arrived home from work.

“The door was unlocked and it was smashed on the top,” said Jones. “And I always lock my door, even just to take my dog out for five minutes.”

Jones said the suspect was able to open the door, because it was still open when she got home. But, she believes her barking dog scared the suspect away before he or she was able to steal anything.

“I’m very thankful,” Jones said. “Sometimes it (the loud dog) is not very pleasant, but it came in handy obviously.”

Another victim in the Deercross Apartments, and two other victims in nearby apartment complexes were not so lucky. Items that were stolen from other apartments included gaming consoles, laptop computers, tablets and other electronics.

All five cases happened during daylight hours Friday. And they all involved victims telling police they had left their doors locked, but coming home to find their deadbolt locks pried open with some kind of tool.

“I didn’t know that was possible,” Jones said. “I’m obviously not a thief, though.”

Another resident who did not want to be identified said says most of her neighbors in the Deercross Apartments have day jobs, but she stays home with her infant child while her fiancé is at work. She doesn’t like the idea that locking her apartment door may not be enough to keep a determined burglar out.

“That makes me feel scared and worried and I was thinking about signing another lease,” the woman said. “But now I’m going to tell my fiancé I don’t want to.”

Metro police officials did not have any suspect information to release Monday afternoon. While they can’t be sure the burglaries are the work of the same person or group, they said the cases look very similar.

Officials with Ackerman Group, which manages the Deercross Apartments, said they were cooperating with IMPD as detectives investigate the burglaries. An Ackerman Group spokesperson said the company is discussing additional security measures for the apartment complex. However, the spokesperson would not say specifically what those security measures might be.