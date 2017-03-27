× Police chief: 1 person killed, 16 people injured after shooting at Cincinnati club

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati police chief raised the number of people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting to 16.

Chief Elliot Isaac also says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

A 17th victim, 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the Cameo nightclub.

Isaac told the Cincinnati City Council in a Monday update that four uniformed officers working off-duty security at the Cameo club were not permitted to work inside the club under department rules.

Isaac said it appears multiple individuals fired shots. The chief is urging witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

Cameo’s operator says it will remain closed until police and internal investigations are completed.