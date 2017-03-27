× Rain eases late tonight; Wet and warmer pattern emerges for April

SHOWERS SPREAD NORTH

Rain will increase later tonight spreading north from southern Indiana.

March 2017 is the wettest to date in six years and more will fall again tonight. To date 3.64″ so far this month which is .59″ above normal.

Rain surges north later tonight and will reach peak coverage (around 70%) from 8 pm through 1 am. The forecast is for the heaviest of rainfall to occur southeast. A few t-storms are possible and that will be the focus for the higher rain totals.

APRIL SHOWERS MAY BE FREQUENT EARLY IN THE NEW MONTH

With the start of April in sight – a warmer and wetter pattern appears to be on the horizon. The latest 8 to 14 day outlooks from the National Weather Service are centered on the weekend of April 4th through the 10th.