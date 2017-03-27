× Rexnord posts first layoffs as it prepares to move Indy operations to Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rexnord posted the first official layoff notices Monday morning as the company begins moving operations from Indianapolis to Mexico.

Twenty-three employees were notified Monday. In the end, nearly 300 jobs will be moved.

Union leaders are hopeful some of the workers will be able to transfer their skills elsewhere, or even get some continuing education. That’s the ideal scenario, but one that’s not likely to happen for most of the affected people.

Jobs at Rexnord usually pay around $25 an hour. The workers in Monterrey, Mexico will be paid much less.

The plant is scheduled to close in June. According to Chuck Jones, president of Steelworkers Local 1999, the severance package offered to Rexnord employees is almost exactly the same package offered to Carrier employees which is six months of medical and dental insurance and the equivalent of one week’s pay for every year of service.

Workers could potentially take other jobs within the company from employees with less seniority, so the list is tentative. The final layoff list is expected on April 11, which is when the workers will actually be laid off.