Camps, workshops, birthday parties and more, all created to help spark the creative mind! Sherman visits a unique art studio for children of all ages.
Sherman gets creative at “The Creative Corner”
-
Sherman previews the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party
-
Carter’s Play Place for kids of all abilities
-
Sherman gets a workout at ‘Kaha Fitness’
-
Red Dress Dash brings men and women to Monument Circle for a good cause
-
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show
-
-
Nine Lives Cat Café
-
Come one, come all to the Circus Starring You at the Children’s Museum!
-
Improve your game with Flightscope at the Golf Club of Indiana
-
‘Dogs: Faithful and True’ exhibit at the Eiteljorg
-
Zionsville business gives away free pies to celebrate Pi Day
-
-
Man’s world-record Batman collection going to the Children’s Museum
-
Hoosier history: The story of an Indiana family in the Civil War
-
New year, new you! Sherman visits Integrated Health Solutions