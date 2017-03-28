× A break in the rain Tuesday as temperatures return to near seasonal levels

After a rainy Monday evening, Indiana is now beginning dry out! Still very damp on area roads and could get quite foggy in spots just before sunrise. The fog should dissipate slowly, as a dry day is expected under limited sunshine. Not a bad day with highs reaching 60°, which is slightly above late March levels (57°) for the afternoon.

Our next rain chances return on Thursday and will linger through Friday! Nothing too crazy at this time. Overall, the pattern remains benign but active with rain chances. Certainly has a Spring feel, no doubt, and severe weather risk remains low across the state for now…