Downtown Indianapolis ranked second most resurgent city in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s no secret to Hoosiers that downtown Indianapolis is experiencing tremendous growth, but now people across the country noticing the city’s comeback.

A recent report from Realtor.com listed the Circle City’s downtown area as the second most resurgent in the country.

To determine Indy’s ranking, which was topped only by Pittsburgh, the website considered several factors in the 200 largest American cities.

The website weighed each city’s downtown residential growth since 2012, restaurant and grocery store growth, jobs per capita, home price appreciation, how much more expensive it is to buy downtown versus other parts of the city, etc.

Below is Realtor.com’s top 10 cities where downtown is making a comeback:

Pittsburgh Indianapolis Oakland Detroit Columbus, Ohio Austin Los Angeles Dallas Chicago Providence

Indianapolis also recently received praise from Travel + Leisure, which named it the fourth most underrated cities in the country. The publication cited the city’s budding craft beer scene, love of sports and low prices for its high ranking.