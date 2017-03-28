× Police: Drunk driver clocked going over 100 mph on I-69

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested a man after clocking a car going more than 100 mph on I-69 in Gibson County Monday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, the state trooper saw a 1995 Geo Prizm going northbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the vehicle at 101 mph. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped. Police identified him as Christopher Coulson, 23, Petersburg.

The odor of alcohol was detected in the early investigation; field sobriety tests showed that Coulson was impaired. A search of his vehicle also uncovered drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed Coulson had a BAC of .15%. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated with a prior DUI conviction, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.