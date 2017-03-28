× Enjoy the dry weather because rain moves back in Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s been a dry day in central Indiana with temperatures in the upper 50s. We’ve seen some peaks of sunshine but overall, it’s been a rather cloudy day. Tonight we will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the low 40s.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll have patchy fog in the morning with some sunshine. Winds will pick up in the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph out of the east, northeast.

A low-pressure system will move toward Indiana from the Plains into Thursday. This will bring rain and possibly a couple of thunderstorms to the area starting early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and t-storms will continue into Thursday night.

Lingering showers are expected Friday with falling temperatures. The weekend looks good with dry conditions as high pressure builds in. Enjoy, because more rain returns into early next week! –Danielle Dozier