FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a puppy from Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Fishers.

Police say a 3-month-old Pomeranian named Marco was taken from the store.

They’re asking everyone to take a look at the picture of the suspects, and if you recognize them, please call Detective Ruble at 317-595-3319.

Marco, a 3 month old Pomeranian, was recently stolen from Uncle Bill's. If you recognize the 2 suspects, pls call Det Ruble at 317-595-3319 pic.twitter.com/iefZfUXV1U — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) March 28, 2017