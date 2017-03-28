× IKEA inches closer to opening first Indiana store as signage is installed

FISHERS, Ind. – It’s beginning to look a lot like IKEA in Fishers.

The popular home store took another step towards opening its first store in Indiana as it started to install its signage Tuesday. It will take a few days before the installation of the 8 foot letters is complete.

The company says the store is still set to open this fall at 116th Street and I-69. An exact date has not been announced.

The new store will be nearly 300,000 square feet and employ 250 people. Inside you’ll find three model homes interiors, 50 room settings, a play area for children and a restaurant serving IKEA’s famous Swedish specialties including its famous meatballs.

Even though many people in Fishers are excited for the retailer to open, some are concerned about an increase in traffic at an intersection that’s already very busy.