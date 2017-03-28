× Indiana teen arrested for armed robbery after mother brings him to police station

ELKHART, Ind. – An Elkhart teen was arrested for armed robbery after police say his mother turned him in, WNDU reports.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect knocked on the door of a female acquaintance on Sunday evening, and he asked her for a cigarette.

She walked away to get him a cigarette, but he followed her inside. When she turned around, he had a gun pointed to her head. He demanded cash and stole other possessions before he fled the scene, according to WNDU.

She contacted police, and officers went to the suspect’s home. His mother answered the door, and the police explained that they were looking for her son for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery. However, they were unable to locate the boy.

A few hours later, the woman found her son and took him to the police station where he was arrested for armed robbery.