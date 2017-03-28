× Juvenile dies after falling over steep waterfall at southern Indiana park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – A juvenile died after falling over a steep waterfall in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Conservation officers say the victim and a friend were hiking off a designated trail in Clifty Falls State Park when the incident happened. The juvenile apparently slipped into moving water and went over the edge near Hoffman Falls.

DNR was called to the incident around noon. The juvenile’s body was recovered in the area where the accident occurred shortly after.

The identification of the juvenile is being withheld at this time. No foul play is suspected.

Clifty Falls is a DNR property on the Ohio River near Madison. Its notable rugged features include steep canyon walls, ravines and several waterfalls. Conservation officers encourage park visitors to adhere to trails for the protection of the park and their own safety.