Magician David Blaine to perform in Indy during first-ever North American tour

Posted 5:33 PM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36PM, March 28, 2017

US Magician David Blaine stands under lighting bolts at the start of his latest performance, "Electrified", in New York, October 05, 2012. Blaine, magician, stuntman and all-round daredevil, hopes to stay standing for three days and nights in the middle of a million volts of fiery electric currents. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/GettyImages)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man known for mesmerizing audiences with magic, illusions and stunts is bringing his act to Indianapolis this summer.

The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre announced Tuesday that they’ll host David Blaine on June 21.

The 8 p.m. show will be a part of the magician’s first-ever North American tour.

The Centre says the live tour will evolve as it moves across the country, with Blaine continuing to push limits and attempt new feats.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. There are two ticket prices: $69.50 and $39.50. Click here for more ticket information.

