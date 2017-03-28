× Month to end wet – new rains arrive soon, Wettest March in 9 years

COOLER BUT DRY

The recent rainfall brought the monthly total to .77″ in Indianapolis making this the wettest march to date since 2008. Most reporting stations around central Indiana are in a rainfall surplus including Muncie – running 1.47″ above normal. Spring 2017 is early but currently ranks among the wettest 36% on record.

Dry time will hold overnight and for much of the day Wednesday.

RAIN THREAT ON THE RISE

The next in a series of low pressure systems will spread clouds into the state starting Wednesday night. A few showers are possible later Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Rain coverage across the area will reach its peak at over 70% by Thursday then diminish as the storm departs Friday afternoon.

FIRST OFFICIAL APRIL SHOWERS MONDAY

The next system is due to arrive on Monday leading to a window of dry time for the weekend. The first weekend of April will be mild and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. I’m posting below the forecast weather map for Monday at 8 AM from the trusted EURO model. A low (storm) pressure system over Arkansas will move northeast and bring rain, wind and a chance of thunderstorms again Monday afternoon and evening