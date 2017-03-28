× Peru man pleads for thieves to return necklace with son’s ashes

PERU, Ind. – A father in Peru is begging for help in tracking down a very meaningful necklace after thieves took it.

Mike Arbuckle was working Friday night in Bunker Hill when thieves broke into his truck .

They took a cup of change worth less than $20 and a small box with a cross necklace. The cross necklace is meaningless to the thieves, but it means everything to Arbuckle because it contained the ashes of his dead son.

Arbuckle’s son Patrick died in November 2015 when he was just 19-years-old. The necklace was one of the only things Arbuckle had left to remember him.

“They actually took my son with them. I lost him once, now I feel like I lost him again,” Arbuckle told FOX59.

Arbuckle says he doesn’t care about the money or other things taken—he just wants the necklace back. He’s urging whoever took it to return it, and there will be no questions asked.