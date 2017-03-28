Pizza on a Stick
Pizza on a Stick
Yield: Makes 8 pizzas on a stick
Ingredients
- 1 (13.8 ounce) tube refrigerated pizza dough
- 16 cherry or grape tomatoes
- 8 small mushrooms, sliced in half
- 6 sausage links, cut in thirds
- 1 (7-ounce) package pepperoni
- 1 large red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 teaspoons oregano
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; if you are using wooden skewers as opposed to metal skewers, soak them in cold water while you prepare the ingredients.
- Unroll pizza dough onto flat surface and use pizza cutter to cut dough lengthwise into 8 equal strips.
- Pierce 1 tomato, 1 mushroom, 1 sausage, 1 or a few pepperoni, 1 pepper, and 1 onion onto skewer. Repeat process so there are 2 of each on the skewer.
- Spiral-wrap dough around each skewer, securing in place by piercing dough on either end.
- Repeat process for each skewer until no pizza dough remains.
- Place skewers onto prepared baking and sprinkle mozzarella cheese and oregano on top.
- Bake in oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until pizza dough begins to turn golden brown.
- Remove from oven and serve with pizza sauce or pesto.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen