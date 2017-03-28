Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Pizza on a Stick

Picture courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Yield: Makes 8 pizzas on a stick

Ingredients

  • 1 (13.8 ounce) tube refrigerated pizza dough
  • 16 cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 8 small mushrooms, sliced in half
  • 6 sausage links, cut in thirds
  • 1 (7-ounce) package pepperoni
  • 1 large red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 teaspoons oregano

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; if you are using wooden skewers as opposed to metal skewers, soak them in cold water while you prepare the ingredients.
  2. Unroll pizza dough onto flat surface and use pizza cutter to cut dough lengthwise into 8 equal strips.
  3. Pierce 1 tomato, 1 mushroom, 1 sausage, 1 or a few pepperoni, 1 pepper, and 1 onion onto skewer. Repeat process so there are 2 of each on the skewer.
  4. Spiral-wrap dough around each skewer, securing in place by piercing dough on either end.
  5. Repeat process for each skewer until no pizza dough remains.
  6. Place skewers onto prepared baking and sprinkle mozzarella cheese and oregano on top.
  7. Bake in oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until pizza dough begins to turn golden brown.
  8. Remove from oven and serve with pizza sauce or pesto.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen