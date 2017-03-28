RECIPE: Pineapple Cream Cake

Pineapple Cream Cake

1 box (16 oz.) sugar-free yellow cake mix (Kim used Pillsbury)

Eggs, oil and water (according to box instructions)

1 box (1 oz.) sugar-free, fat free vanilla pudding mix (Kim used Jello brand)

1 container (8 oz.) light or regular non-dairy whipped topping, thawed

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple in 100% juice, undrained

Optional Toppings

Sprinkling of toasted coconut and/or finely chopped toasted pecans

Heat oven to 325⁰F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions with eggs, water and oil. Bake according to package directions BUT CHECK 10 MINUTES before recommended time, as Kim’s cake was completely done at 25 minutes. Let cake cool completely on wire rack.

In a large bowl with a wooden spoon, mix together dry pudding mix, thawed whipped topping and pineapple. Mix and blend well. Spread over cooled cake, keeping the cake in the pan. Sprinkle with a very small amount of toasted coconut and/or toasted pecans if desired. Refrigerate cake at least two hours before serving.

Makes at least 10 servings, most likely 12 to 16.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD