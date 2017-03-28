RECIPE: Quick Strawberry Shortcake

Quick Strawberry Shortcake

4 – 8 cups strawberries, sliced and sprinkled with favorite no-calories sweetener (about 1-2 tablespoons for every TWO cups of berries)

2 1/3 cups Bisquick baking mix

3 tablespoons Splenda no-calorie sweetener

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup 1% milk

Whipped cream or non-dairy whipped topping (optional)

Mix sliced strawberries and sweetener and place in covered container. Set aside or refrigerate until serving time.

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Grease an 8-inch round baking pan. Whisk Bisquick baking mix and Splenda together in a large bowl. Add melted butter and milk and stir with wooden spoon until a soft dough forms and everything is combined. Spread dough evenly in greased pan. Bake 7-9 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm if desired with whipped topping or cover tightly and store at room temperature until serving time.

Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD