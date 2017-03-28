× Roads near Brown County State Park to undergo repaving this spring

BROWN COUNTY, Ind.— Contractors will begin repairing and repaving pavement at Brown County State Park on or after April 4. No roads will be closed during the work, but visitors to the area should expect delays as all work will be completed with flaggers directing traffic around crews and equipment.

The $425,000 project for resurfacing the park roads will proceed 4 1/2 miles from the West Gate entrance to Horseman’s Camp Road to the Abe Martin Lodge entrance.

The state’s contract calls for all paving to be completed before the end of May.