LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office tweeted several photos of a crash caused by a wild turkey.

Four people were traveling on US 20 near Wilhelm Road in LaPorte County on Tuesday morning when a wild turkey crashed into their windshield.

Fortunately none of the occupants were hurt, but authorities say they were all covered in glass.

Turkey surprise! This vehicle struck a wild turkey on US 20 near Wilhelm Road this morning. pic.twitter.com/vs2TqdCBGQ — LaPorte Co. Sheriff (@XLSarge) March 28, 2017