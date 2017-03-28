× Want to work for Chance the Rapper? Grammy-winning artist looking for intern

Chance the Rapper is a busy guy these days.

He’ll headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza concert, and he made headlines by donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Add in a busy touring schedule over the next few months, and it’s no surprise that the Chicago native could use some help.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to social media Monday to announce that he’s looking for an intern. Specifically, he wants someone with experience in putting together pitch decks and writing proposals.

He didn’t give any details on the day-to-day responsibilities of the selected candidate or mention a pay range for the position.

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Of course, he received a flood of questions and résumés from interested applicants on Twitter. He later provided an email address for people to send in their résumés, ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com.

It’s possible that Chance’s intern could be involved in his philanthropic work. He recently launched SocialWorks, a nonprofit group that aims to “empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity within the throughout Chicago.” The group is focused on nurturing local talent and helping youth in Chicago.

Chance will headline Day 3 of the Lollapalooza summer music festival, which runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 6 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Four-day passes to the event, which also includes Muse, The Killer, Arcade Fire, Lorde and Blink 182, quickly sold out last week.