7th Annual Pulling for Wishes Plane Pull

Think you've got what it takes to pull a 24-ton jet 15 feet? Form a team and find out! You can help grant wishes to Indiana children who have a terminal illness through the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund. The average cost of a wish is $6,000, and we want to break last year's record-setting year of more than $430,000!

New this year: Riley Children's Foundation and Peyton Manning Children's Hospital join Indiana Children's Wish Fund as partner beneficiaries!

Don't miss out on our fantastic kids entertainment zone sponsored by Kroger, special appearances by the Indiana Pacemates and Pacers mascot Boomer, Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders, surprise celebrities and more!

Children will love the bounce house, cake walk, games, magicians, and a costume contest with plenty of prizes!

Hot dogs, beverages, snacks, balloon animals and face-painting will be available for purchase.

Sports radio talk show host/former NFL lineman Joe Staysniak will serve as emcee-- come join us!

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, 2017- Check-In begins at 9 A.M.

WHERE: Republic Airways Indianapolis Maintenance Center, Indianapolis International Airport, 2745 S. Hoffman Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241

HOW: Book a team of 10 (Minimum of three women to qualify for prizes)

