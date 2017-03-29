× Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer to visit Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will visit Indiana University on April 9 to talk about Hollywood.

The Herald-Times in Bloomington reports Spencer will discuss diversity and typecasting in Hollywood in a lecture she calls “Real Honest: An Afternoon with Octavia Spencer.”

Spencer is expected to touch on her experience of playing the role of a nurse 16 times from 1996 to 2013. She won critical acclaim and many awards for her role in 2011’s “The Help.” She starred in “Hidden Figures” and can be seen in the newly-released “The Shack.”

Because of her role in “Hidden Figures,” Spencer was one of six black actors up for an Academy Award at last month’s ceremony.

Spencer’s lecture is free to university faculty and students. Tickets are $10 for the general public.