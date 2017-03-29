Fiancé of slain woman receives chilling text messages from gunman moments after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Investigators believe jealousy sparked a bizarre murder-suicide in Fort Wayne that left three people dead.

Jenna Leakey, 18, and Hailey Nelson, 20, were shot Monday night. Leakey was found dead on the lawn at a Fort Wayne home while Nelson was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Also killed during the incident: 20-year-old Tyler Turner, who police believe shot both women and then killed himself.

Hailey Nelson was Tyler Turner’s ex-girlfriend, according to WANE. She was recently engaged to a man in Finland, and when Turner learned about it, he became jealous, police said.

After the shooting, Turner sent chilling text messages to Nelson’s fiancé, Kristian Tyrn.

“Right after he killed Jenna and Hailey, he barricaded himself inside the house and texted me,” Tyrn said.

The texts included these messages:

“I just shot your fiancée.”

“RIP dude.”

“I’ll be dead soon.”

Tyrn said he and Nelson met online six months ago. They bonded over gaming and anime. After spending a month together in Finland, Tyrn bought a ring and proposed. They planned to get married this year and move to the U.S.

Police are still trying to figure out why Nelson and Leakey drove to Turner’s home in the 900 block of Pemberton Drive Monday night. When they pulled up to the house, Turner opened fire.

Tyrn said the shooting happened less than a day after he proposed to Nelson. They’d announced the engagement on Facebook

“Everything, your perfect dream,” Tyrn said. “Everything you ever asked for… can be taken away by a whim.”