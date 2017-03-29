× Hoosiers gearing up for 26th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers can help in the local and global fight against breast cancer by joining the 26th annual Susan G. Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure®.

Komen Central Indiana’s largest fundraiser of the year takes place Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Historic Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. Registration is now open at www.komencentralindiana.org/race.

MORE THAN A RACE

Pink is more than just a color. It represents the impact each person is making in the fight against the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the world. The Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure is more than a race. When community members participate in the Race by registering, fundraising or donating, you are supporting Komen’s bold goal to save more lives.

The 2017 Race will include opening ceremonies, the annual Pink Parade of breast cancer survivors, a 5K timed competitive run, a 5K non-competitive run/walk, a one-mile family walk, Kids’ Dash, Hope Village, a mission tent and much more.

BE MORE THAN PINK™

It’s one thing to talk about a cause. It’s another to do something about it. Participating in the Race at any level supports Komen’s bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

“Over the last 25 years, we have funded important research and improved the quality of care for many Hoosiers in need. But with 40,000 Americans dying from breast cancer each year, there is still much work to be done,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of Komen Central Indiana. “Reaching our goal of raising $1.15 million and saving more lives is only possible with your help.”

Kroger is returning this year as the premier sponsor of the Race, continuing the company’s tradition of making a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

“Everyone knows the Race for the Cure – because seemingly everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way. For years, Kroger and Komen have been partners in the effort to save lives,” said Katie Wolfram, president of Kroger’s central division. “Several Kroger associates are living proof that breast cancer research works. But, one of our stores recently launched a campaign on behalf of an associate who received that diagnosis, so there is more to do. That’s why Kroger is proud to stand with you in support of Komen’s lifesaving mission.”

2016 RECAP

In 2016, thousands of Race participants and donors raised $1.15 million, allowing Komen Central Indiana to serve more than 46,000 Hoosiers in need and diagnose 140 new cases of breast cancer in our local communities. Additionally, dollars raised reach beyond central Indiana, funding a significant portion of the best breast cancer research around the world.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Survivor (Entrant is a breast cancer survivor / thriver) – $25

Includes Race shirt, survivor shirt and survivor bib

Adult Participant – $35 Jan. 26 – April 28, increasing to $40 on Race day

Includes a Race shirt and bib. For participants 9 years and older

Virtual Participant – $35

Includes packet mailing

Youth (8 years or younger) – $12, increasing to $15 on Race day

Includes a youth Race shirt and Kids’ Dash bib

Includes a youth Race shirt and Kids’ Dash bib Competitive – add $6

Entrant will receive a timing chip, special bib number and will be scored

RACE DAY TIMELINE

Saturday, April 29 – Military Park in downtown Indianapolis

6:30 – 8:30 a.m. Registration/Packet Pick-Up (Military Park Shelter)

7:15 a.m. Survivors and thrivers meet at Hope Village to line up for Pink Parade

7:30 Pink Parade Ceremony

8:20 a.m. Aerobic Warm-Up / Zumba

8:30 a.m. Kids’ Dash

100-yard dash for children ages 2 through 8. All children participating in the Kids’ Dash must be officially registered for the Race, wearing a Kids’ Dash bib and accompanied by a parent or guardian

9:00 a.m. Competitive 5K Run Start

9:10 a.m. Participant 5K Run/Walk Start

9:20 a.m. One-Mile Family Walk Start

Other festivities include Kids’ Zone, food trucks and local grantee and sponsor expo

MORE INFORMATION

Visit www.komencentralindiana.org/race for more information on the 26th annual Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure.